Novak Djokovic says women in talks to join Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic says women experts are participating in conversations on joining his breakaway tennis players association

Novak Djokovic says he was “unpleasantly surprised” at the opposition from some players to his breakaway tennis players association, including women experts are participating in conversations on signing up with.

Djokovic resigned as head of the ATP gamer council prior to the United States Open, in addition to members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey, to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The world No 1 has actually restated the PTPA wan to co-exist with governing bodies while providing the players a platform to be much better heard on choices that impact their incomes.

He likewise says they are connecting to more female players and had actually currently spoken to Serena …