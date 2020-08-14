Novak Djokovic says he will play in the U.S. Open

The three-time U.S. Open champ and No.1- ranked guys’s gamer in the world had actually formerly revealed appointments about taking a trip to the United States due to the limitations put on gamers at the occasion, which begins August 31.
In a declaration, Djokovic stated, “It was not a simple choice to make with all the barriers and obstacles on lots of sides, however the possibility of contending once again makes me truly delighted.
“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY,” he included.
Djokovic, 33, was the topic of criticism in June when his Adria Tour exhibit occasion in the Balkans was deserted after a number of gamers– consisting of Djokovic himself– evaluated favorable for Covid-19
The Serbian, however, verified in his declaration that he’s “fully recovered” and “ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.”
Djokovic’s 17 th significant triumph came at the Australian Open, the just other Grand Slam occasion contested this year.
His U.S. Open verification comes as an increase to competition organizers after safeguarding champ Rafael Nadal revealed recently that he would pull out over issues about taking a trip throughout the pandemic.
Women’s World No.1 Ashleigh Barty likewise took out of the competition last …