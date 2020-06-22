Novak Djokovic must ‘feel responsibility’ at coronavirus at Adria Tour, say Evans

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) sat with Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic during the first Adria Tour event in Belgrade last week

British men’s number one Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic should “feel some responsibility” after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for Covid-19 at his Adria Tour event.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov played Croatia’s Coric on Saturday in the next leg of the world number one’s event in Zadar.

Andy Murray says it is often a “lesson for us all”, while Nick Kyrgios says it was a “bone-headed decision” to play.

“I just think it’s a poor example to set,” said Evans.

Serbia’s Djokovic is currently waiting to hear the outcome of his test, that was carried out previously Monday.

“Once you start having mass gatherings with people coming in from all sorts of countries, it’s a recipe for it to kick off,” Murray said, as that he prepares with this week’s Schroders Battle of the Brits.

“So it’s kind of a lesson for all of us – if we weren’t already – to take this extremely seriously, and to have as many safety measures in place as possible.”

With Croatia easing lockdown measures prior to the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules and were seen embracing at the internet at the conclusion of their matches.

Pictures on the tournament’s social media site from Friday showed Dimitrov playing basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic, while he also put his arm around Coric before their match.

Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev, who also played, have tested negative, but suggested they are going to all now self-isolate for approximately 14 days.

Evans, 30, thinks Djokovic – who’s president of the ATP Player Council – has some questions to answer.

“Put it this way, I don’t think you should be having a players’ party and then dancing all over each other,” Evans said.

“He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it’s transpired.”

The first leg of the tour in Serbia attracted 4,000 fans, and concluded with players dancing close together in a Belgrade nightclub.

“Running exhibitions is good,” Evans continued. “But even if the rules in that country are not two metres, it isn’t a joke, could it be?

“Even if the guidelines were taken away in this country to normal, I’d still be wanting to keep myself out of the way as far as i could from other people.

“I just think there’s been a total disregard to that, really, and it’s very unfortunate Grigor has it, Coric has it. I hope there’s no second guessing on the US Open now, because of some unfortunate events.”

The US Open will be held without fans from 31 August to 13 September, despite some players voicing concerns about travelling to New York.

The Battle of the Brits will also occur behind closed doors in London from Tuesday. Jamie Murray, who’s fronting the function, accepts he’ll now face even greater scrutiny.

“From our point of view, we’re obviously doing everything we can to limit that from happening,” that he said.

“We know there will probably be a few more eyes on us after what happened to the Adria Tour, so everyone’s got to be on top of their game when it comes to social distancing.”

The organisers of the Adria Tour say Sunday’s final in Zadar was cancelled “as a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors”.

A statement read: “At all times we have strictly followed the epidemiological measures in place with the countries where the Adria Tour was organised.”

Grigor Dimitrov announced his positive result on Instagram

Analysis

There have been handshakes and hugs. They ‘ve got up close and personal to play football and basketball, and celebrated the end of the first leg in Belgrade with some improvised limbo dancing in a nightclub.

Crowds were made welcome by the authorities, but that doesn’t mean social distancing needs to have been abandoned by the players, who had arrived from various different locations for the Adria Tour series.

And then onwards to the others. Dominic Thiem, who was the main show in Belgrade a week ago, has been playing in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in the south of France this weekend.

Most of those on the Adria Tour have sounded distinctly lukewarm in regards to the prospect of travelling to New York for the US Open – and possesses not been hard to empathise with some of their concerns.

But when watching the images from Belgrade and now Zadar, the feeling is just one of bemusement.