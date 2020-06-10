Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open due to ‘extreme’ protocols | Tennis News



















Novak Djokovic says he is likely to miss the US Open as a result of ‘extreme’ protocols in place in america due to the coronavirus pandemic

Novak Djokovic is considering missing this year’s US Open and instead reunite to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

The 17-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion said the restrictions that might be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York, due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be “extreme” and not “sustainable”.

The Serb has voiced concerns over several issues including a 14-day quarantine period required for visitors to the US, a limit of 1 person per competitor allowed to be there at matches, restricted access to courts and limited ability to move around the town of New York.

“At the moment, the measures are extremely harsh,” Novak Djokovic said. “Some of the measures regarding regulations at the US Open and tournaments ahead of the US Open are, for instance, when you land (arrive) at the US territory you must go to quarantine for 14 days.

“For the majority of tennis players, including me, I’d not have access to tennis courts after which you would perhaps not be able to train.

“This is something that is unthinkable currently in time. You would not connect to Manhattan, you might have to sleep in the hotel at the airport. You would have to choose one person who does come to you to the club, there will be no public, no media.

“They are quite extreme conditions for playing. I actually do not know if that’s sustainable.

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on if they would go there and for me currently, as things stand, most likely the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.

“Of course, we would all want to go back onto the court as soon as possible, to play tournaments ahead of the US Open and the US Open it self and I am hoping that it’ll come to that.

“But there must be some sort of compromise and agreement between the players and the organisers. Whether it will come to that, we will see.”

Rafael Nadal has concerns about travelling to events because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Djokovic’s comments come after world No 2 Rafael Nadal said he had not been currently prepared to travel abroad for tournaments due to world wide health fears and quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has recently announced he’ll miss the remaining of the 2020 season after undergoing further surgery on his right knee.

This year’s US Open is due to run from August 24 to September 13, with the postponed French Open scheduled to start seven days later on September 20.

