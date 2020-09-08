Novak Djokovic is ‘in pain’ after US Open incident, says former coach

That is the thought of his friend and former coach Radek Stepanek, and former world No. 1 Jim Courier.

There wouldn’t have been as many players in recent history as strong a favorite to land a major than Djokovic in New York this year, given his dominance — unbeaten in 2020 — and the absence of his two biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, though, was defaulted Sunday when he hit a ball that inadvertently struck a line judge in the throat. Frustration got the better of the 17-time grand slam winner after missing three set points in the first against Pablo Carreno Busta, hurting his left shoulder in a fall and then getting broken to trail 5-6 in a frantic 10-minute spell.

He later apologized on social media.

‘He is very sad inside’

Stepanek is a massive fan of Djokovic but he had no issue with the decision tournament officials made.

The Czech, who coached Djokovic alongside Hall of Famer Andre Agassi for several months from 2017 to 2018, suspected the Serb was suffering.

“I know he is very sad inside himself and he is in pain,” Stepanek, a former world No. 8 and a Davis Cup hero for the Czech Republic, told CNN. “He is in pain because it was unintentional and, in that moment, the pain is bigger.

“And it’s hard for him because we know how hungry he is to become the player with the most grand slams. I believe he felt — everyone felt — this one should be for him, reachable.

“All these…