Novak Djokovic in tears during charity event he hosted in Serbia | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic had been in tears as the charity event he hosted in his rugby complex in Serbia ended on Sunday.

The World No 1 overlooked Sunday’s Adria Tour ultimate, in which usually Dominic Thiem beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 4-3 2-4 4-2.

But typically the event cut back an overflow of remembrances for 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who taking place the exhibit while global tennis remains to be suspended as a result of COVID-19 outbreak.

Djokovic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Sunday in his / her last circular robin match up but did not secure a location in the ultimate.

Dominic Thiem completed a good undefeated weekend break

As he acquired a position ovation from your capacity masses of some,000, he said: “I am not really crying due to the fact I got bumped out of the competition, I am simply overwhelmed simply by emotion as this reminds me associated with my childhood.

“It’s recently been an psychological few days and am want to say thanks to everyone that made this achievable.

“I love you all and thank you so much for turning up.”

Djokovic plus Krajinovic wound up with 2-1 win-loss records plus an identical 5-3 set distinction in their particular round the boy wonder group.

Krajinovic, that defeated Djokovic on Saturday, squeezed by means of on the basis of obtaining the best online games differential, just to be defeated by Thiem in the ultimate.

Thiem finished with a new 100 percent record plus said: “This tournament had been for a very good cause and that we all provided our best.

“Many top quality matches in a great environment, in entrance of a total crowd, so that it was an ideal weekend.

“A very big thank you to everyone including Novak and his team, you all made my first trip to Serbia a very special one.”

The eight-man competition featured an even more streamlined file format than is observed on the major tour, along with sets slice to best-of-seven games.

The next leg of the tour will probably be held in Croatia’s coast resort Zadar next weekend break.

The third lower leg, due in Montenegro about June 27 and 28, was known as off about Saturday as a result of coronavirus issues, and the ultimate leg is defined for Bosnia’s Banja Luka on July 3 plus 4.

