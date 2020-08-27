Novak Djokovic hopes to see ‘unfortunate’ Juan Martin del Potro back on court | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic (L) hopes to see Juan Martin del Potro back on court following his 3rd knee surgical treatment on Wednesday

Novak Djokovic states he hopes Juan Martin Del Potro will be able to return to competitors after the Argentine went through a 3rd knee surgical treatment on Wednesday.

Former United States Open champ Del Potro broke his best patella in 2018 and refractured the kneecap throughout the Queen’s Club Championships in 2015.

The previous world No 3 has actually gone through 3 surgical treatments on his left wrist and another to his right however battled his method back to physical fitness each time to return to the Tour considering that winning the title at Flushing Meadows in 2009.

Djokovic stated he might relate to Del Potro, having himself missed out on the last 6 months of the season in 2017 due to elbow issues.