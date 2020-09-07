Novak Djokovic: ‘He’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career,’ says John McEnroe

The 18-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open, a tournament he was favorite to win to close the gap on Rafael Nadal’s total of 19 grand slam wins and Roger Federer’s 20.

With the French Open set to start at the end of the month, the world No.1 still has an opportunity to add to his all-time tally during this curtailed season — but has the Serb tarnished his reputation?

Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe, who was famous for his on-court outbursts, believes the incident will have an impact.

“I didn’t say he couldn’t recover,” added McEnroe. “If he embraces that role, I think he could recover, absolutely. He’s chasing history, he’s trying to pass Rafa [Nadal] and Roger [Federer]. “He’s younger, we all know that. He’s got a lot of things going for him, but this is obviously a stain that he’s not going to be able to erase, whether he likes it or not.” Djokovic left Flushing Meadows without speaking to the media, but did write an apology on his Instagram account, saying he was “extremely sorry to have caused her such stress.” McEnroe knows all too well how hard it is to shake a “bad boy” reputation in tennis and is surprised somebody with as much experience as Djokovic would make…

