Novak Djokovic ‘extremely sorry’ to those infected at Adria Tour after tennis star tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic admits he’s “extremely sorry” to those infected with coronavirus from his Adria Tour tennis event after confirming he has additionally contracted the virus.

The Serbian has confronted extreme criticism after fellow tennis gamers Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric examined positive for Covid-19.

The event’s last within the Croatian metropolis of Zadar was cancelled and now the world No 1 has launched a press release apologising for the results of the event.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Djokovic stated: “Everything we did prior to now month, we did with a pure coronary heart and honest intentions. Our event meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion all through the area.

“We organised the event at the second when the virus has weakened, believing that the situations for internet hosting the Tour had been met.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

More follows…