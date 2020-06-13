Novak Djokovic defends crowd of 20,000 at charity tennis event: ‘Not up to me to make the calls’

LA GALAXY ‘PARTS WAYS’ WITH ALEKSANDAR KATAI AFTER WIFE’S ‘RACIST AND VIOLENT’ SOCIAL NETWORKING POSTS

“We have different circumstances and measures, so it’s very difficult to think of international standards,” Djokovic said.

“You can also criticize us and say this is maybe dangerous, but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health,” he continued. “We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.”

The Serbian government recently lifted lockdown restrictions, recommending people stay only 3 feet apart. Serbia has registered more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have already been rising again since the government lifted most of the lockdowns and restrictions last month.

“Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide,” Djokovic said, “but life goes on, and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.”

Djokovic has said he was thinking of skipping the U.S. Open — if it is played — because he described precautions wear players as “extreme” and never ”sustainable,” including a 14-day quarantine for foreign players, a limit of one person per competitor at matches and mandatory lodging near the tournament site in Queens.

Djokovic’s Adria Tour is scheduled to move on to neighboring Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.