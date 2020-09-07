Novak Djokovic Defaulted from U.S. Open After Accidentally Hitting a Line Judge with a Ball

By
Jackson Delong
-

For the first time in his career, Djokovic was defaulted after hitting a ball out of frustration, accidentally hitting a line judge. The number 1 seed was in his fourth-round match with Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in frustration and struck a lineswoman in the neck causing her to fall ground. SI senior writer Jon Wertheim shares his thoughts on Djokovic’s default. 



Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR