Novak Djokovic criticises ‘impossible’ and ‘extreme’ US Open protocols | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic thinks the proposed guidelines for the US Open this 12 months are excessive

Novak Djokovic has claimed it will be “impossible” to play below the “extreme” security protocols proposed by US Open officers.

The Grand Slam is because of start at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31 however the world No 1 is just not too hopeful of the event going forward as a result of ongoing coronavirus disaster.

World No 2 Rafael Nadal stated earlier this week that he’s not at present ready to journey overseas for tournaments as a result of international well being fears and quarantine restrictions.

The guidelines that they instructed us that we must respect to be there, to play in any respect, they’re excessive Novak Djokovic

And now Djokovic, a three-time winner of the event, has stated the security restrictions imposed, together with a ban on journey to Manhattan and solely being allowed one particular person with him, are “extreme”.

“I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held,” the Serbian instructed Prva TV tv.

“The guidelines that they instructed us that we must respect to be there, to play in any respect, they’re excessive.

“We wouldn’t have entry to Manhattan, we must sleep in accommodations on the airport, to be examined twice or 3 times per week.

“Also, we may carry one particular person to the membership which is basically not possible.

“I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.”

Novak Djokovic is the world No 1 and has received the US Open 3 times

The males’s ATP Tour and the ladies’s WTA Tour are at present suspended till August 1, with some tournaments coming after that already cancelled.

Don’t neglect to comply with us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android