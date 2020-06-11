Novak Djokovic criticised by Danielle Collins for opposition to US Open restart | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the US Open

Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No 1 Novak Djokovic for his opposition to the coronavirus protocols proposed by the US Open organisers.

The hardcourt major is scheduled to begin on August 31 but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff.

However, Collins believes players need to start earning money again, despite the current pandemic.

Danielle Collins believes tennis players should begin earning money again

“This is a serious contradiction,” Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open, wrote on Instagram. “No one has been able to play sanctioned events or make money since February.

“This is a massive opportunity for players to start making money again, and here we have the top player in the world saying only being able to bring one person with (him) will be too difficult.”

Djokovic has urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown which began in early March and will continue at least until end of July.

0:38 Novak Djokovic says he is likely to miss the US Open because of ‘extreme’ protocols in place in the USA due to the coronavirus pandemic Novak Djokovic says he is likely to miss the US Open because of ‘extreme’ protocols in place in the USA due to the coronavirus pandemic

But Collins has urged the 17-times Grand Slam winner to support the US Open organisers.

“It’s easy when someone’s made $150m throughout their career to try and tell people what to do with their money, and then turn down playing in the U.S. Open,” she said.

The United States is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and has seen daily anti-racism protests over the death of George Floyd.

The ATP is trying to make the US Open go ahead. Selfish with everything going on at the moment. Obviously Covid, but also with the riots, together we need to overcome these challenges before tennis returns in my opinion. https://t.co/tEHPvr4miB — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 11, 2020

Australian Nick Kyrgios presented a contrasting view to Collins and said the US Open plans should be shelved.

“The ATP is trying to make the U.S. Open go ahead,” Kyrgios said on Twitter, after an initial post asking Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer if the Grand Slam should be held.

“Selfish with everything going on at the moment. Obviously Covid, but also with the riots, together we need to overcome these challenges before tennis returns in my opinion.”