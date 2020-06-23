Novak Djokovic confirms positive coronavirus test after Adria Tour | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic examined positive after competing within the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic says he has examined positive for coronavirus.

The world No 1 was the face behind the Adria Tour, a sequence of exhibition occasions that began within the Serbian capital after which moved to Zadar, Croatia, final weekend.

He left Croatia after the ultimate was cancelled and was examined in Belgrade, with that test now returning a positive end result.

Grigor Dimitrov additionally examined positive for the virus, whereas Borna Coric – who performed the Bulgarian on Saturday in Zadar – later confirmed that he too has examined positive.

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) additionally examined positive for Covid-19 after enjoying within the occasion

Viktor Troicki and his pregnant spouse have additionally returned positive test outcomes after he performed within the sequence.

The second occasion of a sequence of tournaments was held in Croatia, which eased lockdown guidelines and meant gamers didn’t must socially distance with gamers hugging on the web, enjoying basketball, posing for photos and attending press conferences collectively.

Novak Djokovic poses for pictures with volunteers on the first Adria Tour occasion in Belgrade

Several gamers have been outspoken of their criticism of the occasions, with Nick Kyrgios calling it a “boneheaded decision” to play and Dan Evans saying: “I believe it is a poor instance to set even when the rules in that nation aren’t two metres, it is not a joke, is it?

“Even if the guidelines were taken away in this country to normal I will still be trying to keep myself out the way as much as I could from other people.”