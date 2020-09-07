Novak Djokovic apologises after hitting line judge with ball at US Open

Novak Djokovic checked on the line judge after hitting her with a ball when he was 6-5 down in the first set

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 Aug-13 Sept

Novak Djokovic has apologised for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is “extremely sorry for creating her such stress”.

The Serb, 33, who had just had his serve broken, took a ball out of his pocket and hit it behind him, striking the woman in her throat.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” said Djokovic. external-link

“I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK.

“I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

After a lengthy discussion, Djokovic was defaulted by tournament officials at Flushing Meadows.

He will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will forfeit the prize money he had won at the tournament. He could also be fined for the incident.

“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,”…