Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on entry list for Western & Southern Open to be played in New York | Tennis News

The competition is typically held in Cincinnati, however due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be played in New York at the website of the United States Open, which starts 3 days after the finals.

Djokovic, who captured the infection after staging an exhibit competition in Serbia and Croatia, has actually formerly revealed doubt over playing the United States Open due to the security procedures being executed by organisers, now looks to have actually altered his mind after going into the only warm-up occasion prior to the grand slam.

Nadal is likewise a surprise name on the entry list offered he stated he had no hunger for global travel and did not anticipate the expert trips to be operating in complete till 2021.

It is a star-studded males’s line-up with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas likewise going into.

Serena Williams is likewise contending in the ladies’s draw

Williams is the highest-profile gamer in the ladies’s draw, which is missing world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and world No 2 Simona Halep.

