Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem to play in Adria Tour in Balkan region | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic has not performed since beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ultimate of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February

World No 1 Novak Djokovic will headline an eight-player event to be held in the Balkan region subsequent month.

The ATP Tour won’t resume till August on the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic which pressured all skilled tennis excursions to be suspended in early March.

World No 3 Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov, ranked 19, will be a part of the 17-time Grand Slam champion in the Adria Tour which is able to run from June 13-July 5.

Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem to win the Australian Open in January

Players, together with Djokovic, have returned to the follow courts whereas sustaining strict hygiene and social distancing rules, and some exhibition occasions with out followers have additionally been held in international locations like Germany and the United States.

“I’m proud to officially share the news that the #AdriaTour will be held across the #Balkans 13 June – 5 July kicking off with a tournament in Belgrade,” Djokovic, who turned 33 on Friday, stated.

“Very grateful we could make this happen to play and support humanitarian projects across the region.”

The collection of matches will finish with Djokovic’s exhibition match towards Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zadar, in Croatia, Montenegro and Banja Luka in Bosnia would be the different venues for the occasion, which is able to increase cash for varied regional humanitarian tasks.

Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu will probably be amongst 16 girls’s gamers to compete in Charleston subsequent month in the most important occasion held because the season was derailed by the coronavirus disaster.

Sofia Kenin has gained 5 singles titles in her profession to date

American Kenin, who gained this 12 months’s Australian Open, and Canada’s Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, will participate in the Credit One Bank Invitational, which is able to start on June 23.

The 16-player occasion, which will probably be held with out followers and function 16 singles matches and eight doubles contests, will probably be divided into two groups with American pair Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands serving as captains.

Other gamers set to take part embrace former world primary Victoria Azarenka, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

Charleston hosts the WTA’s Volvo Car Open yearly in early April, however organisers have been pressured to cancel this 12 months’s occasion due to the pandemic.