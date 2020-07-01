Instead, the top-ranked Serb is associated with a damage limitation exercise after his exhibition tour in the Balkans, intended to be an uplifting moment through the sport’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, was cancelled when Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches plus one player’s pregnant wife tested positive for the virus.

Unlike other exhibition events during the pandemic, there was limited social distancing on the Adria Tour, which was played to crowded stadiums, with players hugging and high-fiving each other, playing basketball and dancing together.

“He hasn’t had a good lockdown,” British sports marketing expert Tim Crow put it bluntly in a phone interview with CNN Sport.

When Djokovic announced in May he’d host the Adria Tour, it appeared like tennis was slowly emerging from the shutdown, which had light emitting diode to the initial cancellation of Wimbledon since World War II.

The Adria Tour, that was scheduled to be played in four cities from June 13 through July 5, had attracted three-time grand slam finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany and three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, among others. Djokovic’s 24-year-old brother, Djordje, was named tournament director.

Speaking at a launch press conference on May 27, Djokovic said that he was “extremely happy” to announce the series, organized by him and his family. He stressed “absolutely all income” from this could be going to humanitarian organizations, before proudly announcing that all the players would be playing for free.

He also said the tour would “follow to and adhere to” the area regulations and rules.

Belgrade party

When Djokovic played his first match against fellow Serb Viktor Troicki on the afternoon of Saturday June 13 in Belgrade, some 4,000 spectators had filled the stadium close to the Danube river to capacity, with few fans wearing masks. The players, friends, hugged after Djokovic won in straight sets.

They also shook hands with the umpire, while ball children handed them their towels. They took selfies with fans a while later, and signed autographs.

Serbia and Croatia, neither of which experienced major virus outbreaks, had recently lifted many lockdown measures. But the Serbian government was still asking people to remain one meter apart. The not enough social distancing left many stunned.

“It is as if Coronavirus has passed?” wrote former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski on Twitter two days later. “How was this managed and why no concern for public social distancing and face masks. I know the figures in Serbia but why are they able to do this?”

The seemingly carefree nature of the event, which came several days after a 20,000-strong crowd attended a soccer match in Belgrade, also surprised Crow, a former chief executive of London-based sports marketing agency Synergy.

“It was a screw-up,” that he said. “As soon as you turned the TV on, you think, ‘Hang on a second, what’s going on here?’ And unfortunately, we all know what happened.”

Behind closed doors

The limited social distancing at the Adria Tour was in sharp contrast to other exhibition events through the pandemic in america, Germany, Britain and France, which were all held nowadays.

When Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ long-time coach, wanted to host a conference at his academy in the south of France during the lockdown, he reached out to the government. It sent him a long list of protocols, which he’s implemented in his Ultimate Tennis Showdown series.

“I wanted to make sure to do it in a way where no one is at risk,” Mouratoglou told CNN Sport in a phone interview on Friday.

These include all players being tested the day prior to each weekend’s matches, no fans, no handshakes or ball-sharing between players, ball children wearing gloves and masks and ample distance between every seat in the players’ box.

Speaking at the ceremonial opening of the Adria Tour the day before his match against Troicki, Djokovic defended the limited social distancing of the crowd.

He emphasized Serbia had “better numbers” weighed against other countries. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Serbia has received 13,372 confirmed cases, including 264 deaths. Neighboring Croatia had registered 2,483 cases, including 107 deaths.

“You can also criticize us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make calls about what is right and wrong for health,” Djokovic added. “We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us.”

Dimitrov’s bombshell

The next leg of the Adria Tour on June 20-21 once again attracted thousands of spectators, including Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who briefly met Djokovic. Because Croatia had eased its lockdown measures before the event, players and fans did not have to stick to social distancing rules.

Then came the bombshell announcement by Dimitrov on Sunday June 21 he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The organizers swiftly canceled the entire series, while most of the other players were tested the same night. Then, on Monday, Croatia’s Borna Coric confirmed that he too had tested positive, while Zverev, former US Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia and Russia’s Andrey Rublev all tested negative but promised to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

Troicki revealed he previously tested positive soon after and then, on Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed he, too, and his wife, Jelena, had done the exact same. Troicki’s pregnant wife, Djokovic’s fitness coach and Dimitrov’s coach were also positive. Then on Friday, Djokovic’s co-coach, Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic, revealed that he also tested positive.

Djokovic’s mother Dijana told Serbian newspaper Blic that even though the world No. 1 is positive it “doesn’t mean he is ill.”

“He is a young man and can bear it easier,” she said. ‘I also think this virus is close to the end and this seems being a second wave of Corona, which is much less strong as in the beginning.”

“It is horrible, too horrible, what they write (international media), but we are used to it. It is like they couldn’t wait for it (bad news) to happen. It is obvious that they have something against Novak.”

Condemnation

The condemnation was quick, with Australian player Nick Kyrgios labeling it a “boneheaded decision” to go ahead with the event. Britain’s Andy Murray said that after seeing some of the images of the post-event party in Belgrade and of kids’ day it was “not surprising how many people had tested positive.”

The blame game was quickly entirely flow, with Djokovic’s father Srdjan pointing the finger at Dimitrov.

“Why did this happen? It is because the man (Dimitrov) has probably arrived ill from who knows where and then everything happened. Apparently he didn’t test here but somewhere else and I don’t think that that’s right,” the world No. 1’s father told RTL Croatia.

“He caused major harm to you in Croatia, to us as a family and to us as Serbia,” Djokovic’s father added, continuing to point the finger at Dimitrov.

Dimitrov’s agent didn’t straight away respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment, but he was widely quoted as telling other media that “Grigor landed directly in Belgrade after three months of complete isolation. Neither in Belgrade (the first stop) nor later in Zadar was he offered or required to test for coronavirus.”

Reputational fallout?

This hasn’t been Djokovic’s only brush with controversy during the pandemic.

Shortly before the start of Adria Tour, Djokovic, who’s also president of the ball player council of the men’s ATP Tour, angered some players by suggesting he might not be a part of the US Open in New York at the conclusion of August because organizers said they wanted to limit player entourages to just one extra person.

In April, he raised eyebrows for saying that he was contrary to the idea of having to be vaccinated for Covid-19 just as one prerequisite to play on Tour again. And in May, that he suggested all through an Instagram Live that polluted water could be cleaned with positivity.

“He’s always been an unconventional thinker,” said Crow. “That’s part of his makeup.”

But Crow, who did with a few of the world’s biggest companies, does not think the collapse of the Adria Tour has damaged Djokovic’s personal brand.

“It’s not ideal but I think it’s just a blip,” said Crow. “He did it with the best intentions and he realizes he has screwed up. And everyone screws up, every once in a while.”

Djokovic’s representative hadn’t responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Djokovic made $33 million previously year from corporate relates to seven sponsors, including racket manufacturer Head and French car maker Peugeot, according to Forbes

If it hadn’t been for herpes, he may have already been well on his way to tying or even surpassing both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the most successful male player of all time.

When the activity shut down in March, Djokovic had won five of the last seven majors, taking his total tally to 17. That’s just two shy of Nadal and three of Federer, who’s out all season with a knee injury.

But rather than chasing his sixth Wimbledon title in the coming fortnight, Djokovic will spend most of it self-isolating together with his family.