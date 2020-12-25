Quite a few research analysts have already predicted that the stocks of NOVA would be announcing a sales sum of $42.81 million for this quarter. Seven analysts have also made an estimate on the earnings of the company, with the lowest denomination coming in at $40.10 million, while the highest came in at $47.50 million. The company has also reported a sales sum of $33.61 million, which also symbolizes an annual growth rate of about 27.4%. The firm will also be reporting its next quarterly earnings result on the 22nd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of NOVA

The company did post its previous quarterly earnings data on the 28th of October. The EPS reported by the company was $0.15, which was set against the consensus estimate of $0.18. The revenue generated by the business was around $50.18 million, which beat out the consensus estimate of around $47.67 million. The stocks of NOVA have had a negative return on their equity at 18.35%, with the net margin fixed at -113.82%.

There have been quite a few brokerage firms that have already weighed in on the stocks of NOVA. B. Riley has raised the target price on the shares of the company from a rating of $30 to $33 in a research note that was published on the 27th of October. JPMorgan Chase & Co has increased the price objective on the firm from $37 to $44, along with a rating of ‘overweight’ on the stocks of the firm. Piper Sandler has also started covering the stocks of the firm in a research note that was issued on the 7th of October. The price objective set on the stock was $37, with the rating fixed at ‘overweight’.