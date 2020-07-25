Nova Microdermabrasion Weighted Blanket (60×80 Inches, 20lbs for 150-200lb Individual, Dark Grey) Heavy Blanket for Adults, Children | Premium Cotton with Glass Beads



Nova Weighted Blanket with Glass Beads and Cover



Are you looking to relax and get a full night sleep? Nova Weighted Blanket can make you sleep faster and better. No longer stay up in the middle of the night tossing and turning. Soft and comfortable touch and weighted hug will make you easily enter a beautiful dreamland! Now you can SLEEP LIKE A BABY through the night and wake up in the morning feeling WELL RESTED. If you have a hard time sleeping you will notice a world of difference after the first night! You will fall in love with sleep and life.

You can cover the whole body for sleep, wrapping around your shoulders or by laying it across your lap or legs only. Cuddle up, watch TV, drink coffee, or read the newspaper. Cover Nova Heavy Blanket to comfort any time of your day!

Internal Clasps

6 Durable loops on the blanket, can be tied to the cover, keep the blanket soundly in place inside the duvet.

Warm note:

No duvet cover, it is recommended to buy a duvet cover, so when you want to wash it, you can just need take the cover off for a quick wash and dry.

Color: Dark Grey

Weight: 20lbs

Dimensions: 60”x80”

7-Layer weighted blanket



Made with premium 100% cotton material,super soft and breathable.

Glass pellets prevents clumping and ensures a smooth texture.

Reinforced thread to prevent beads from spilling.

With heat distribution and you will not get overheated during the warm months.

The minimum age for the use of a weighted blanket is 13 years old.

The weighted blanket is machine-washable on a gentle setting, better dry clean or hand-wash.

Do not allow pets to bite or scratch blankets. Do not allow sharp objects to pierce the blanket.

Weighted blankets are smaller than regular blankets because they are designed to cover your body rather than your bed.

Don’t worry when you see twin, queen, king size weighted blankets smaller than expected.

Pregnant women, babys under 5 years old and people who can’t move the heavy blanket themselves are prohibited to use.

Glass Beads

Filled with natural and environment glass beads, combined with two layer microfiber inside, which is suitable and soft , offer better temperature control.

Natural Cotton Fabric

100% premium cotton cloth for all weather conditions, soft breathable and hypo-allergenic. Good moisture absorption, keep your skin comfortable.

Unique Sewing Technology

Double-Stitched with high-density machine, make the thread more durable and prevent the leakage, which make the blankets last longer.

Uniform Weight Distribution

Smaller square make weight distributed evenly inside the blanket, also eliminates inner shifting noise while you are sleeping.

Here is our recommended weight chart:

100 – 150 lbs person = 15 lbs blanket

150 – 200 lbs person = 20 lbs blanket

200+ person = 25 lbs blanket

Reminder:

Weighted blankets are smaller than regular blankets because they are designed to cover your body rather than your bed.

Weighted blankets are designed to be used by individuals for optimal weight distribution. Each member of a couple should use his or her own weighted blankets.

★ Want to fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night? Nova weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help by offering the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep. Scratching or sultry feeling has been always far away from you! You will fall in love with sleep and life!

★ Premium Material: Weighted blanket is made of 100% high-density organic cotton, soft and skin-friendly, filled with non-toxic, odorless, hypo-allergenic beads. Natural material and healthy for our skin and body which is great beneficial for you and your kids.

★ Updated Sewing Technique: We sew the blanket by an advanced technology to make sure the weight of the blanket is evenly distributed, comfortable and soft, it also could reduce the leakage of beads and make the blankets last longer.

★ How To Choose: Heavy blankets are engineered to 10% of your body weight to ease the nervousness and help you fall asleep faster. Due to its weight, it’s not necessary to choose oversized blanket. Recommend 48”x78” for twin bed, 60”x80” for queen bed, 80”x87” for king bed.

★ Gift Idea: Give your friends or loved ones the best gift of all – A better nights sleep. Weighted Blanket is a good choice. We are so confident about the quality of our products.