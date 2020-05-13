Nova Measuring Instruments Q1 2020 Earnings Preview (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings outcomes on Thursday, May 14th, earlier than market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.85M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the final 2 years, NVMI has overwhelmed EPS estimates 100% of the time and has overwhelmed income estimates 100% of the time.

Over the final Three months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and three downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and three downward.