NOUHAUS Velour Office Chair Velvet Computer Chair with Retractable Armrest with Bonus Blade Wheels. Swivel Game Chair for Gaming Desk! Ergonomic Gaming Chair or Racing Gamer Chairs for Adults

Product Description

Nouhaus Velour. Where Ergonomics Meets Plush Velvet Comfort



Everyone knows that comfort counts when it comes to sitting all day long on an office chair. And the more comfort, the better the work output! That’s why we fitted out this chair with a plush MicroVelvet so you can melt into your work, study or play. But it’s not just comfort that people love – this is the only office chair with retractable arms and a rollerblade wheels so you can glide around while also saving space. So, go ahead, take a seat and feel plush.

Strong 5 Point Base

Our 5-Point Base with dual castors gives greater stability and strength over the common 4-Point, single castor chair. Our base, with 23” wide seat makes this heavy-duty chair ideal for up to 240lbs.

With Rollerblade Casters

Included are a smooth set of 5x roller wheels. Glide across your hardwood floor, lino, or tiles at lightning speed, grab your coffee and glide back without missing a single keystroke.

Fingertip Tilt and Lift

Tilt/Lock 135 degrees in a fraction of a second with Cable Synchro Fingertrip Tilt and Lift! No more butterfly levers that make you reach right under the seat, because now you can reposition 8x faster with the easy to reach cable.

Available In Grey Plush

This chair also features a Class 4 adjustable hydraulic lift, taking the seat from 19” to 23” high and is available in Grey Plush to match your décor. It’s the office chair that takes the grind out of work. See for yourself!

FOR ANYONE WHO LOVE A PLUSH SEAT: Instead of peeling yourself from your desk chair after a 1-2 hours, we designed a swivel chair with a plush microvelvet cush for your tush! Not only is it more forgiving than a vinyl or mesh office chair, but the fabric combined the High Density Foam padding is far more comfortable. Warning: you may get so comfy you’ll NEVER leave your desk!

BLADE CASTORS: While regular wheel casters are smooth, our set of rollerblade caster wheels are smoother. Anyone with hardwood floors, tiles and linoleum can appreciate the beauty of rollerblade wheels! Glide across the floor with more ease on these super smooth wheels. You may also love how versatile this chair is – with its classic colors it doubles as a gaming chair

ERGONOMICALLY CRAFTED: The cut out on this chair’s backrest gives it airflow during those hot days. Flip up armrests let you store your computer desk chair in close to your desk to give you more freedom to move, and then flip back down to reveal comfy arm pads to rest upon when thinking hard.

THE SPECS: This office and study chair comes in grey and holds up to 240lbs with a 23” wide seat. It features 135deg tilt lock and a smooth, class 4 adjustable hydraulic lift, taking the seat from 19” to 23” high. The armrests flip up and only minimal, easy assembly is required. This high back chair features a solid 5-Point Base that can handle even the most heaviest of work or study days.

WHY NOT WORK IN TOTAL COMFORT? If you’re ready for the plushest office chairs, that lets you forget about the outside world completely (and may even take the grind out boring projects), then you’re ready for this ergonomic chair. Also comes with our 5-Year Warranty, and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.