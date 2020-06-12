Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna set to test coronavirus vaccine with 30,000 volunteers – Panorama

A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by US biotech firm Moderna will enter the 3rd and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants, the maker has announced.

Moderna, co-founded and chaired by Noubar Afeyan said it already has made enough doses for the pivotal late-stage testing, Horizon Weekly reports.

The trial’s primary endpoint will be the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 illness; key secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 disease (as defined by the need for hospitalization) and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2, herpes that causes COVID-19.

The primary efficacy analysis will be an event-driven analysis based on the quantity of participants with symptomatic COVID-19 disease. Based on the outcomes of the Phase 1 study, the 100 μg dose level was opted for as the optimal dose level to maximize the immune response while minimizing effects.

With the Phase 3 dose being finalized at 100 μg, the Company remains on the right track to find a way to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and perchance up to 1 billion doses annually, beginning in 2021 from the Company’s internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Lonza.

“We look forward to beginning our Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 with some 30,000 participants in July,” said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna. “Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease.”