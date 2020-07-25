Notts County and Harrogate to square off in National League play-off final at Wembley | Football News





Jack Muldoon (right) commemorates after his objective moved Harrogate within one win of the Football League

Notts County will fulfill Harrogate at Wembley next Sunday with a location in the Football League at stake.

The clubs will square off in the National League play-off final after winning their particular semi-finals on Saturday.

An objective in each half assisted Notts County beat Barnet 2-0 while Harrogate were 1-0 winners over Boreham Wood.

Notts County suffered transfer from the Football League last season for the very first time in their 157- year history.

But they are on course to return to League Two at the very first effort thanks to objectives from Kristian Dennis and Callum Roberts.

Dennis stooped to head house 8 minuets prior to half-time, after Jim O’Brien had actually made great development down the left prior to sending out over a charming cross.

The 2nd objective, prior to the hour mark, was even much better, as Roberts jinked his method into the charge location down the right, avoided a set of obstacles and then slipped a shot into the far corner.

Harrogate Town can look forward to a very first journey to Wembley, thanks to a Jack Muldoon header with 25 minutes left.

Muldoon was in the best location at the correct time to flick the ball into the internet from close quarters after a Harrogate corner.

National League winners Barrow have actually currently increased to League Two as champs.

The next 2 groups in the standings have actually now made the right to attempt and join them, Harrogate and Notts County having actually completed second and 3rd respectively.