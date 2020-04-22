Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw retires

Redemption will currently be in the hands of someone else, as Notre Dame women’s basketball lead trainer Muffet McGraw on Wednesday declared she’ll leave a promising revamp in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and resign.
A 4:30 p.m. EDT media video chat with McGraw and athletic executive Jack Swarbrick has been scheduled.
The 13-18 record this past season — including a 67-65 loss to a 5-26 Pittsburgh group in what turns out to be her last game in 33 seasons at ND — thus becomes the last part, however barely a characterizing one.
What will characterize the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee are two national championships (2001 and 2018), nine Final Fours, four Associated Press Coach of the Year awards, a training tree with the scope and effect of a sequoia, and a culture that makes a skip back season in 2020-21 a probability.
The last balance in the record book for the 64-year-old Westchester, Pa., local is 848-253 at Notre Dame, 935-263 when you add on her first five seasons as a school lead trainer, at Lehigh.