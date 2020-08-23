Notre Dame responds to student newspaper’s plea regarding Covid-19

“Students, faculty and staff are all in this together, and it’s only by working together that we can stay safe and continue to stay on campus for the remainder of the semester,” stated university representative Dennis K. Brown in a declaration to CNN.

As universities and colleges return to school, lots of are reporting coronavirus cases on campus Notre Dame stated Sunday it had 408 confirmed cases in the last 20 days amongst the school neighborhood in South Bend,Indiana The university has 8,731 undergrads and 3,950 college students for an overall registration of 12,681.

The university on Tuesday stated it would move to digital knowing for 2 weeks in an effort to stem the spread of the infection as the variety of cases leapt. If the infection continues to spread, the school will move to remote knowing for the remainder of the term.

The Observer, a student paper for Notre Dame and close-by Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College, ran the editorial on its front page Friday, asking everybody– trainees, the administration and professors– to do whatever in their power to consist of the infection.

“The University administration has largely blamed the COVID-19 outbreak on students attending off-campus parties,” the editorial stated. “While this isn’t entirely misplaced, it has been used to deflect responsibility from the very administrations that insisted they were prepared for us to return to campus. Clearly, they were not.” The editorial mentioned defects in screening, contact tracing and seclusion and …

