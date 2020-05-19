Notre Dame plans to bring students back to campus 2 weeks early and will skip fall break

Its determination to begin fall semester two weeks early was made after prolonged consultations with well being officers, Jenkins stated.

“Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed,” Jenkins wrote in a letter to the campus neighborhood.

“We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet.”

Notre Dame stated it will improve cleansing measures. It additionally plans to have Covid-19 testing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing guidelines and masks necessities.

“In the new normal we are facing, we will need to ask everyone to accept some inconveniences and adopt behavioral norms and practices necessary to protect the health of every member of our community,” Jenkins stated.

The college stated it’s prepared to “alter plans should a serious outbreak occur, or should it be unable to acquire what is needed for testing.”

“Faculty also have been asked to prepare to offer courses both in person and through remote instruction, the latter of which will allow any student in isolation or quarantine to continue to participate,” the college stated.