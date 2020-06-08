Notre-Dame fire: Work starts to remove melted scaffolding

Image copyright

The delicate work of removing melted scaffolding from Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has got under way.

When the fire broke out in April of last year, there is already work in progress on top of the cathedral, with a big structure of scaffolding in place across the spire, BBC Paris Correspondent Hugh Schofield reports.

While the spire didn’t survive – it crashed down at the height of the conflagration – the scaffolding did. In fact in the intense heat, lots of it melted and became attached to the building, like a great metal parasite.

Now begins the exceedingly delicate operation of cutting away this metal, all 20 tons of it. The damaged scaffolding has been surrounded with yet more scaffolding, and a massive crane has been earned.

Teams hanging from ropes 40 to 50 metres (130-164ft) in the air will undoubtedly be using electric saws to carve away the encrusted material piece by piece.

The building is still maybe not entirely out of danger and only once this operation is finished in three or four months’ time can they start thinking about the real response to the disaster: reconstruction and possibly redesign.

