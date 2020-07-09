Notre Dame: Cathedral’s spire will be restored to 19th Century design

Image copyright

The cathedral caught fire in April 2019





The spire of Notre Dame cathedral, that was destroyed in a fire last April, will be restored according to the initial Gothic design.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced your choice, putting a conclusion to speculation that the spire would be rebuilt in a contemporary style.

Mr Macron had previously hinted he was in favour of a “contemporary gesture”.

However he has said he wants the restoration to be completed by 2024, when Paris is hosting the Olympics.

The Elysée said Mr Macron’s main concern was “not delaying the reconstruction and making it complicated – things had to be cleared up quickly”.

Rescue on hold for fragile Notre Dame in Paris

Work starts to remove melted Notre-Dame scaffolding

It added that the procedure of designing a modern spire, with an international competition for architects, might have caused unnecessary delays.

“The president trusts the experts and approved the main outlines of the project presented by the chief architect which plans to reconstruct the spire identically,” the Elysée said.

The announcement followed a gathering of France’s national heritage and architecture commission (CNPA).

When the 13th century roof of the Paris cathedral caught fire throughout restoration works in April 2019 it sparked a huge outpouring of emotion, along with donations from across the world.

Within two days about €900m ($1bn; £805m) have been raised for the cathedral’s restoration.

The cathedral’s first spire was built in the 13th Century, but due to extensive damage it had been removed in the late 18th Century. Its replacement, designed by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, was built-in the mid-19th Century.

One architects' firm drew up plans for a rooftop pool on the cathedral





Since last year’s fire, discussion over how to restore the spire has been tense.

Jean-Louis Georgelin, the army general devote charge of the reconstruction effort, wanted a modern alternative. This idea appeared fleetingly to have President Macron’s backing, when he said he would be towards a “contemporary gesture”.

This sparked a wave of unconventional proposals from architects around the world – including one design with a rooftop pool, and another with a giant park and greenhouse on the roof.

But the cathedral’s chief architect Philippe Villeneuve spoke out strongly in favour of a faithful restoration to the previous, 19th Century design.

In one particularly heated exchange last November, Gen Georgelin told Mr Villeneuve to “shut his mouth” – causing audible gasps in a gathering of the National Assembly’s cultural affairs committee.