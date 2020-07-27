Notorious rap group OneFour reveal how life in Sydney’s west is nothing like soap Home And Away

Yeah I originate from Mounty
That’s home of the Brave
Out here we at war with the police officers like Brax
But this ain’t Home and Away
I didn’t mature ’round all those beaches
But I still got brother’s at the Bay
Pull up bang spray, do dat do dat gang gang
(Run him) Give me that code to the safe (f ** k him)
Smack that hoe in the face (p *** y)
No regrets for the work I mash, coz I can go any day (real)
Cops simply desire me in chains (ay)
Smoke that kush for the discomfort (dugu)
Lookin back at those days in the backyard, I was frontline in the primary
F ** k that talk simply blow em away
Bang it, toss that pole in the drain (where they at)
Lad Don’t state to much on the phone
Coz I do not desire these feds knowin my name
(This is Mounty) Home of the brave
My actions feature nobody to blame
I like my life however I’ll toss it away
If they attempt test my love for the gang
Came right out of Bidwill Deccan Way
Right there that’s home of the gang
Took my very first L at the back of the block
But that’s what made me a guy
Everything that I do is unlawful
For my ops my intents are wicked
And I take the throne for my individuals
King of the ring like William Regal
Every day that its FTS, FTP
Til they Mounty bopping back on these streets
Free up LEKKS Free YP
For the Gang I remain doin O.T
Free up Biggs that’s my brother
Free up the entire of the GSO
We do no talk lad we adhere to the code
That’s guideline top when we step on the roadway
Like Shh Shh
Talk to me speak to me great
On God if you f ** k with a op
Shh will get got I put that on my life
All the times that they changed up
And how lot of times did I pay that cost
( this is mounty) Home of the brave lad
I do not wan na need to state that s ** t two times
