Notorious rap group OneFour reveal how life in Sydney’s west is nothing like soap Home And Away

Yeah I originate from Mounty

That’s home of the Brave

Out here we at war with the police officers like Brax

But this ain’t Home and Away

I didn’t mature ’round all those beaches

But I still got brother’s at the Bay

Pull up bang spray, do dat do dat gang gang

(Run him) Give me that code to the safe (f ** k him)

Smack that hoe in the face (p *** y)

No regrets for the work I mash, coz I can go any day (real)

Cops simply desire me in chains (ay)

Smoke that kush for the discomfort (dugu)

Lookin back at those days in the backyard, I was frontline in the primary

F ** k that talk simply blow em away

Bang it, toss that pole in the drain (where they at)

Lad Don’t state to much on the phone

Coz I do not desire these feds knowin my name

(This is Mounty) Home of the brave

My actions feature nobody to blame

I like my life however I’ll toss it away

If they attempt test my love for the gang

Came right out of Bidwill Deccan Way

Right there that’s home of the gang

Took my very first L at the back of the block

But that’s what made me a guy

Everything that I do is unlawful

For my ops my intents are wicked

And I take the throne for my individuals

King of the ring like William Regal

Every day that its FTS, FTP

Til they Mounty bopping back on these streets

Free up LEKKS Free YP

For the Gang I remain doin O.T

Free up Biggs that’s my brother

Free up the entire of the GSO

We do no talk lad we adhere to the code

That’s guideline top when we step on the roadway

Like Shh Shh

Talk to me speak to me great

On God if you f ** k with a op

Shh will get got I put that on my life

All the times that they changed up

And how lot of times did I pay that cost

( this is mounty) Home of the brave lad

I do not wan na need to state that s ** t two times

