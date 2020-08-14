Notorious Bachelor Villain Corinne Olympios Thought ‘My Life Is Over’ After Wild On-Screen Antics In Nick Viall’s 2016 Season

Corinne Olympios is finally ready to talk about her wild and unpredictable turn on The Bachelor back in 2016.

One of the more infamous contestants to ever pop up on the longtime reality TV show, the now 28-year-old kept leading man Nick Viall on his toes all season long with her love for cheesy pasta, her obsession with her nanny, and her knack for napping pretty much every day. Oh, and then there were her aggressive wooing tactics, too; remember her legendary whipped cream/trench combo, y’all?!?!

Now, the most memorable contestant from season 21 (and one of the best super-villains in show history!) has enough perspective — and time — behind her to open up about what life was really like back then. And ironically enough, she did so to Nick himself! The former Bachelor is hosting a new Patreon series called Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor And His Exes Tell All, and Corinne popped up this week to discuss her infamy.

Unsurprisingly, the blonde-haired Greek goddess at first didn’t feel so good about her behavior on-air, telling Nick about her initial post-show impressions: