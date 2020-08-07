Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Continues To Honor Rapper’s Legacy With Big Poppa (House Mix) Single Ahead Of New Album – EXCLUSIVE First Listen HERE!

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s son is continuing the rapper’ s legacy with a new album, Ready To Dance, coming this September.

CJ Wallace (visualized above, far best), the 23- year- old offspring of the late music icon and Faith Evans, has actually long been influenced by his dad, selecting to follow in Biggie’s steps in the method he thinks the rap artist would have done if he were still here.

In addition to co- starting Think BIG, a motion to “challenge the world to equitably legalize cannabis and to embrace it as a tool to ignite ingenuity and has since become a true social justice advocate,” with Willie Mack (visualized above, far left) and Todd Russaw, they have actually developed a new way of life brand name, Frank White Using B.I.G.’s alias, the trio “are creating a platform for fueling Black creativity and self-expression with music.”

This includes their approaching task, Ready To Dance, executive produced by Wallace, Mack, and Jonathan Hay of R.U.S.H. Music (visualized above, 2nd to right), which reimagines a few of Biggie’s hits as home music.

Big Poppa (House Mix), the first single off the album, is set to formally premiere August 11, however you can SPECIFICALLY listen to the envigorating track early (HERE)!

CJ opened about the …