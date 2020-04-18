‘Nothing to worry about’ and ‘it’s being contained’: How Trump officials downplayed the coronavirus

“I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight,” he stated. Kudlow famous the inventory market was “cheaper” implying buyers might purchase a dip in shares, saying of coronavirus, “I don’t think it’s going to be an economic tragedy at all.” He did add “it may be out there, I don’t want to negate it.”

“This President will always put America first,” she stated, talking of Trump’s journey restrictions on China. “He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”

By then, the US already had 53 confirmed instances of coronavirus and the CDC warned there can be “community spread” inside the nation, although the quantity might have been a lot greater, as testing for the virus was severely restricted.

The feedback are simply two examples of 18 from spokespeople for the Trump marketing campaign and White House officials downplaying the coronavirus and minimizing the potential impacts on the economic system and Trump’s re-election marketing campaign. The feedback got here as the disaster slowly– and then rapidly — spiraled uncontrolled.

Even as the dying toll continued to rise and the inventory market continued to plunge as the virus unfold, Trump officials confidently projected that the United States was both forward of the curve in responding to the virus or that the threat to the common Americans was low and there can be minimal affect.

These feedback got here as some White House officials and intelligence agencies warned privately of a pandemic, saying it might declare thousands and thousands of lives and inflict trillions in financial harm.

President Donald Trump echoed those comments himself, oscillating between claiming the virus was like a flu and would disappear miraculously to claiming that “maybe” the coronavirus improved US job numbers to blaming the media for overhyping the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the coronavirus taskforce, was extra cautious in media appearances. He informed NBC’s “The Today Show” on February 29, “There’s no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day by day basis. Right now the risk is still low, but this could change,” however added that when the US noticed the beginnings of “community spread” steerage might change rapidly.

In March, Fauci advocated Americans comply with the social distancing pointers outlined by the federal authorities and stated he sometimes disagreed with Trump, at one level recommending towards occasions with massive crowds. Meanwhile, some White House officials and Trump marketing campaign staffers continued to convey confidence and certainty that it wasn’t irresponsible to proceed to maintain rallies and occasions.

The Trump administration continues to face scrutiny over its response to the virus — from its lack of preparations for the coronavirus pandemic to its gradual response to offering states and cities with ample testing kits and private protecting gear

At the Conservative Political Action Conference, referred to as CPAC, in late February, high White House officials together with Kudlow, then-acting chief of workers Mick Mulvaney and Joe Grogan, the director of home coverage at the White House, all made feedback downplaying the potential affect of virus.

“This is just a temporary blip in the markets,” Grogan stated on February 28.

At the identical time, two high officials from Trump’s marketing campaign, Marc Lotter and Tim Murtaugh, made public statements that Americans’ threat from the virus was low and the financial affect can be minimal.

“I think people can rest easy that the risk to the general population is extraordinarily low,” Murtaugh stated on March 2, the identical day the US surpassed 100 confirmed cases , in accordance to a CNN tally.

Lotter stated on March 3, “The risk to the average American is very low from this and the government is responding accordingly. They’re taking the necessary steps to make sure that everyone is protected and that the information gets out there.”

As late as March 11, the identical day the NBA halted their season and Trump suspended most journey to Europe, the marketing campaign made extra information when McEnany stated the President wouldn’t be canceling rallies.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere informed CNN that whereas the media and Democrats targeted on impeachment and refused to critically acknowledge the virus in January and February, “President Trump took bold action to protect Americans and unleash the full power of the federal government to curb the spread of the virus, expand testing capacities, and expedite vaccine development when we had no true idea the level of transmission or asymptomatic spread.”

Trump marketing campaign spokesperson Murtaugh informed CNN that the President “acted early and decisively” in dealing with the coronavirus, citing the China journey restrictions.

“The President has a responsibility to project calm to the American people, which is what the campaign expressed as well. The coronavirus crisis will pass and President Trump has great optimism that the United States will thrive and prosper when it is over,” stated Murtaugh.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Steve Guest informed CNN that “nearly everyone,” together with Democrats and the media made related feedback at the time. He added that the President’s steps to “limit worse fallout from the virus” have been “mocked as xenophobic by Democrats and the media at the time.”

Here’s a timeline of the feedback:

“Since the day that President Trump pulled down the flights from China to the US, he has been actively leading the situation in terms of this crisis with the task force,” Navarro stated in a press assertion exterior the White House. “Nothing to worry about for the American people.”

Feb. 25, 2020: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said in an interview on CNBC that the US had coronavirus “contained” and it was “pretty close to airtight.” Kudlow added the coronavirus was a “human tragedy,” however “I don’t think it’s going to be an economic tragedy at all.” He added that investors ought to “very seriously” take a look at buying shares after they do not want in worth.

Feb. 25, 2020: Speaking on Speaking on Fox Business , then-Trump marketing campaign spokeswoman and present White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated due to journey insurance policies enacted by the President, the coronavirus wouldn’t proceed to come to the United States.

“This President will always put America first,” she stated. “He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”

What occurred that day: The US confirmed 53 The US confirmed 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus as a top CDC official warned there can be “community spread” in the US, including it was “a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

Feb. 26, 2020: McEnany, then serving as a Trump marketing campaign spokeswoman, informed Fox Business that the virus had “not in the slightest” likelihood of affecting the President’s re-election marketing campaign and praised the President for having the disaster below management.

“The President has this under control, and America will see that — just like with every single international incident — he knows what he’s doing,” she stated.

What occurred that day: Trump shook up his coronavirus process power staff by appointing Vice President Mike Pence as its chief after privately expressing frustration with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, in accordance to Trump shook up his coronavirus process power staff by appointing Vice President Mike Pence as its chief after privately expressing frustration with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, in accordance to administration sources . Azar informed the press that the coronavirus posed a “low” immediate threat however famous “we can expect to see more cases in the United States.”

Feb. 26, 2020: Lotter stated Lotter stated in a radio interview that the inventory market fallout from the coronavirus would get better rapidly, evaluating the market restoration to the Ebola and SARS outbreaks.

“Even with this dip in the stock market, when we went through the Ebola scares and the SARS scares from many years ago, the stock market drops 20 percent and then quickly rebounded. Well, right now after the last few days, we’re at 8 percent. So we’re not on anything along those lines,” stated Lotter. “And I’m confident and I’ve even, you know, already started to hear experts saying buy the dip, buy the dip. And I have a feeling you’ll see a lot of that starting to happen here in the coming weeks. And as this situation plays itself out, that we’ll see, that we’ll see the markets quickly recover.”

What occurred that day: The Dow and the S&P 500 declined for the fifth day in a row with the Dow having misplaced almost 2,400 factors in rather less than per week, in accordance to a report from The Dow and the S&P 500 declined for the fifth day in a row with the Dow having misplaced almost 2,400 factors in rather less than per week, in accordance to a report from CNN Business

Feb 28, 2020: Kudlow informed CPAC attendees that the coronavirus stated that socialism, not the coronavirus, would sink the US economic system, saying Trump took “unprecedented and historical steps to contain the virus.”

“The virus is not going to sink the American economy,” Kudlow stated. “What is or could sink the American economy is the socialism coming from our friends on the other side of the aisle.”

“And when you look at the numbers so far, God bless, we don’t know what’s ahead of us. The numbers so far are very low. We’re in good shape,” said Kudlow earlier

What occurred that day: Bill Gates Bill Gates penned an op-ed calling the coronavirus may very well be “once-in-century pandemic.”

Feb. 28, 2020: Grogan appeared on a Grogan appeared on a conservative podcast and claimed the United States was “way ahead of the rest of the world” on coronavirus. He famous the coronavirus induced “a temporary blip in the markets” and that “we will get through it. It will be fine.”

“We are hustling on this. We are way ahead of the rest of the world. We have the best healthcare system, the best public health system in the world, and the best scientists working on this,” stated Grogan. “We will get through it. It will be fine. And this is just a temporary blip in the markets…We have an incredibly resilient economy.”

What occurred that day: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wrote in a uncommon assertion that whereas the fundamentals of the US economic system are robust, the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity.” Trump expressed support for the Fed to “get involved” by slashing rates of interest.

Feb. 28, 2020: Mulvaney was Mulvaney was interviewed at CPAC and accused the media of protecting the coronavirus a lot as a result of “they think this is going to be what brings down the President.”

“The reason you’re paying so much attention to it today is that they think this is going to be what brings down the President. That’s what this is all about,” stated Mulvaney.

Mulvaney went on to acknowledge that the coronavirus “absolutely is real,” however pressured that “This is not Ebola, OK? … It’s not SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), it’s not MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).”

What occurred that day: After coming into contact with one CPAC attendee who later examined optimistic for the coronavirus, a bunch of Republican lawmakers would self-quarantine for 14 days.

Feb. 28, 2020: Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel blamed outstanding Democrats for tanking the inventory market and accused them of stoking fears of coronavirus for political functions in a Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel blamed outstanding Democrats for tanking the inventory market and accused them of stoking fears of coronavirus for political functions in a radio interview

“I think it’s a short bump. I think having Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and (New York Mayor Bill) de Blasio yesterday trying to stoke fears for political purposes, we don’t have many cases here in the United States,” McDaniel stated.

“But I do think that they are using this as a political tactic and we’re seeing that affect the markets. And it will even out,” she stated, later including “Long term, as an investor, I think we’re going to be fine.”

What occurred that day: The US confirmed its 60th case of coronavirus and medical officials in California stated one case indication there’s The US confirmed its 60th case of coronavirus and medical officials in California stated one case indication there’s evidence of community transmission

March 2, 2020: Murtaugh stated in a Murtaugh stated in a radio interview that the US is in higher form to deal with the coronavirus than different nations reminiscent of China, Italy and Iran. He famous “the risk to the general population is extraordinarily low.”

“People are rightfully a little bit nervous about this. It’s an unknown sort of virus that’s on the scene, and they need to know that the government is taking care of it,” stated Murtaugh. “The authorities is taking all measures to defend them. The United States is in a much better place than these international nations. You hear about China and Italy and definitely Iran.

“I think people can rest easy that the risk to the general population is extraordinarily low,” added Murtaugh.

March 3, 2020: Lotter stated in a Lotter stated in a radio interview the threat to the common American was very low. “You saw the Vice President standing in the White House briefing room with the head of the CDC, with the Secretary of Health and Human Services answering questions from the White House media corps,” Lotter stated. “Reassuring the American people that you should go out and live your life. The risk to the average American is very low from this and the government is responding accordingly. They’re taking the necessary steps to make sure that everyone is protected and that the information gets out there.”

What occurred that day: A person in Westchester County, New York exams optimistic, suggesting there was localized unfold. An estimated 1,000 folks would ultimately find yourself quarantined.

March 6, 2020: Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway acquired right into a heated trade with a reporter saying the coronavirus was contained.

“It is being contained and — do you not think it’s being contained in this country,” Conway stated in the White House briefing room. “You said it’s not being contained … You just said something that’s not true.”

What occurred that day: The The coronavirus death toll in Washington state rose to 14.

March 6, 2020: Kudlow tells CNBC in an interview that Americans ought to nonetheless purchase the dip and the virus is contained, at one level evaluating it to the seasonal flu.

“So far, It looks relatively contained and we don’t think most people — I mean the vast majority of Americans are not at risk for this virus,” Kudlow said

What occurred that day: There have been now There have been now 227 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US per a CNN tally.

March 6, 2020: Murtaugh Murtaugh says the press is being “sensational” about coronavirus and stated Trump was “ahead of the curve” on coronavirus, including that almost all of the media was “rooting” for the inventory market to tank.

“I think the President has made it pretty clear that he is, he moved faster than the other countries did. He’s got the United States ahead of the curve,” he said in a radio interview

March 9, 2020: Murtaugh says that Trump was “way ahead of the curve” in recognizing and reacting to the virus in a Murtaugh says that Trump was “way ahead of the curve” in recognizing and reacting to the virus in a radio interview

“The President appointed a task force to look at it and go after the coronavirus on January 31. That was a long time ago. That was well before any of this hysteria really got started. And in fact that was 12 days before the World Health Organization even gave the virus a name. So the President was way ahead of the curve and against political advice.”

“The fact is the President is on top of the situation,” he added. “The fundamentals of the economy are broad and strong and that we’re going to be just fine.”

What occurred that day: North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, Trump’s incoming chief of workers, goes into : North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, Trump’s incoming chief of workers, goes into self-quarantine as a protecting measure, after doubtlessly coming into contact with a CPAC attendee who examined optimistic for Covid-19. The Dow Jones had its worst point drop on record , falling greater than 2,000 factors, or 7.8%, the worst day on document since the 2008 monetary disaster.

March 10, 2020: McEnany says McEnany says in a radio interview that the President is advising folks to wash their palms and preserve good hygiene to fight the virus, and that “this is something that is under control.”

“We’re just taking the same common sense measures that the President has instructed America to take. Look this, obviously you want to take seriously. Good hygiene habits, washing your hands and making sure not to touch a doorknob and then touch your eye. But, you know, outside of those common sense measures, this is something that is under control.”

What occurred that day: The The 22nd person dies in King County, Washington, an early hotspot of the virus in America, as the complete US dying toll reaches 29.

March 11, 2020: McEnany McEnany said in a radio interview that Democrats have been simply specializing in the coronavirus as a result of impeachment was over, and that Trump stopped it from being worse than it might have been:

“We knew when impeachment was over, they’d find something else to glom onto. This President’s taken unprecedented action to protect this country from the coronavirus. He stopped it from being so much worse than it could have been, but leave it to the media, and to the left to score cheap political points.”

“I’d say that the President says this is safe. Dr Fauci has said, you know, it depends on the location. As long as you’re not having it in a hot spot where there’s a big outbreak, like outside of New York for instance, then it’s safe to proceed. So, you know, as long as the experts say it continues to be safe, then we follow that lead that; we will proceed as normal. And you’ll take precautions as I said, but not panic because we have a president leading on this.”

Note: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, : Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, actually disagreed with Trump and stated he really useful towards occasions with massive crowds.