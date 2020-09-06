‘Nothing but pain’: Jacob Blake speaks for first time since he was shot by police | US news

Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

In a video posted on Saturday evening on Twitter by his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, Blake said from his hospital bed that “every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat.”

Blake, a father of six, said he has staples in his back and stomach.

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something you need to move around and forward in life, can be taken from you like this,” Blake said, snapping his fingers.

He added: “Stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there’s so much time that’s been wasted.”

Blake, who is black, was shot in the back by a white police officer on 23 August after walking away from three officers who were trying to arrest him. The officer who shot him, Rusten Sheskey, fired after Blake opened his car’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of…