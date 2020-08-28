Not using outer Bahrain F1 layout would be wrong

Following months of assessment, F1 revealed on Friday that the 2nd Bahrain race in December will happen on the special outer loop layout one week after it utilizes the routine track.

The much shorter circuit– which includes 3 straights and a streaming upper area– is extremely various to other locations on the calendar and its addition has actually currently been invited by fans and F1 figures.

Speaking solely toMotorsport com at the Belgian Grand Prix, F1’s handling director of motorsport Brawn stated that amidst the unmatched scenarios tossed at F1 this year, the sport’s chiefs felt highly that it must do something various instead of take the simple alternative of a 2nd Bahrain race on the exact same layout.

“It would have been easier to do nothing new,” discussedBrawn “But we felt strongly that we had the track and the opportunity to do this.

“Ultimately we are here for the fans and to place on a fantastic phenomenon. We think a various layout one week after the very first race is an interesting thing for our fans and will include additional intrigue ahead of the race.”

With Bahrain being the only place on the F1 schedule that has actually alternative designs homologated to F1 requirements, Brawn stated the choice to opt for the outer loop was based upon the potential customers of it producing an interesting race.

