Not to worry, Tiger Woods’ neck is OK, just ‘hot’

NORTON, Mass.– Social media was abuzz Thursday early morning when Tiger Woods was identified on the variety putting cold water bottles on the back of his neck.

Cue the normal hysteria: Was his back breaking down once again? Would he be able to play?

Not to worry.

Woods had a physio therapist put some “pretty hot oils” on his neck to keep his spinal column loose for the opening round atThe Northern Trust Typically, he rubs the oil on his lower back and never ever has any response.

“But I decided to put some up on my neck, and it’s not as tolerant as my lower back, so it gets awfully hot,” he stated. “My lower back is pretty immune to it, but my neck is hot. It was hot.”

Thus the cooldown on the variety. “As soon as you heat up, the whole idea is to keep my spine loose,” he stated. “My spine is not what it used to be and never will.”

Despite the hot start, Woods revealed no problems with his variety of movement on his method to a 3-under 68, which left him 4 shots off the early lead.At No 49 in the FedExCup standings, Woods still requires to play his method inside the leading 30 to receive the Tour Championship in 2 weeks.