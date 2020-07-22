Not returning to school could be dangerous for some kids | School Authority

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Child advocates with the state of Missouri say the numbers of abuse are down drastically and while it sounds strange to say, that’s not actually good news.

Child abuse reports are down nearly 50% for April and May compared to 2019, and child advocates at the Child Protection Center in Kansas City say those rates are dangerously low.

“The school shut down in mid-March our numbers especially in April and May were uncomfortably low,” Randi Spruill with Child Protection Center said.

In April, the Child Protection Center saw 43 children for forensic interviews, in most cases they either witnessed domestic violence or were victims themselves.

In May they saw 44 children and in June, the numbers jumped to 79. CPC says it expected a boom once school started up again, but news of more virtual learning due to coronavirus has them worried these little victims could slip through the cracks.

“About one in five reports to the hotline come from teachers or school staff and that’s a really high percentage of reports that then in theory may not be made at all because you know Zoom meetings, Zoom learning. It’s just such a tiny snapshot of a child’s life especially when you consider that their abuser may be sitting right next to them monitoring everything that child is saying and doing,” Spruill said.

Spruill says that’s why it’s critical if you suspect a child has been subjected to any sort of abuse, don’t hesitate, just make a call. It can be a neighbor, a friend, a coach, a teacher even the Amazon delivery person. If you suspect abuse, call it in.

You can always report it anonymously. In these times, more than ever, we all need to make sure children are safe and making that call could save a life.

In Missouri the hotline number is 800-392-3738 and the Kansas hotline number is 800-922-5330.