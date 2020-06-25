‘Not Going to Happen’: Donald Trump Promises He Will Protect Statues Of Jesus Christ From Left-Wing Rioters

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump stated he would defend statues of Jesus Christ in addition to statues of the Founding Fathers from “woke” mobs making an attempt to destroy them.

They’re taking a look at Jesus Christ. They’re taking a look at George Washington. They’re wanting Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. Not going to occur,” Trump stated. “Not going to happen as long as I’m here.”

On Monday, Activist Shaun King stated that statues of Jesus and the Mother Mary ought to be taken down as a result of they had been “a form of white supremacy.”

President @realDonaldTrump on the destroying of statues: “Not going to happen while I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/l4bguSWJix — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 24, 2020

Trump spoke about statues and monuments on the White House throughout a press convention with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda stated abour the controversy, noting that the statue of Polish-US hero Tadeusz Kościuszko in Lafayette Square was vandalized by left-wing mobs.

“That was outrageous for a big number of Polish people,” Trump stated.

Trump speaks once more in opposition to makes an attempt to take away numerous statues, this time mentioning how he’ll get up for statues of Jesus Christ. (There was a good bit of conservative media protection of Shaun King calling for statues depicting Jesus as white to come down.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 24, 2020

The president previewed an govt order that may permit present legal guidelines to defend monuments on the finish of the week. Trump cited the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act that already permits for up to ten years in jail for attacking a monument to America’s veterans.

“Ten years is a long time to have fun one night,” the President stated.

Very unhappy to see States permitting roving gangs of smart guys, anarchists & looters, a lot of them having no concept what they’re doing, indiscriminately ripping down our statues and monuments to the previous. Some are nice artistic endeavors, however all signify our History & Heritage, each…. — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Trump: ‘I think many of the people that are knocking down these statues don’t even have any concept what the statue is, what it means, who it’s’

Trump said that the violent rioters had been clueless about why they needed the statues demolished.

“I think many of the people that are knocking down these statues don’t even have any idea what the statue is, what it means, who it is,” Trump stated.