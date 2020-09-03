Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 “hurts”

Dovizioso deals with an unpredictable future after revealing his Ducati exit at the end of the year throughout the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The three-time MotoGP champion runner-up had actually been connected to a KTM relocation throughout the off-season, and conversations were held in between both celebrations– however no contract was tabled, with Beirer recommending the needs from Dovizioso’s supervisor Simone Battistella were out with what KTM might fairly manage amidst financial unpredictability brought on by COVID-19.

“It injures a bit to see this circumstance,” Beirer informed Sky Italia.

“Dovizioso is an incredible rider and also a friend. We talked two months ago. Everyone at the table wanted him.

“On one hand there was the manager’s request and on the other, the concrete possibilities of the company.

“We must not forget that there was also a high pressure linked to COVID-19, it was necessary to find a valid agreement. The fact that there was not hurt everyone.”

Read Also:

Battistella confesses his settlements might have been more “flexible”, however thinks eventually talks breaking down with KTM was “a mistake on both sides”.

“Pit stated things as they took place,” Battistella states.

“Not a lot in regards to versatility on our part, although I confess that with hindsight, we might have been a little bit more versatile.

“But I.