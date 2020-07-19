Nostalgia CLMO7WH Classic Retro 0.7 Cu. Ft. 700-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven With LED Display, 5 Power Levels, 8 Cook Settings, White



This 0 7 cubic foot microwave still has all the conveniences of modern microwaves while still staying true to its clean and sleek classic retro design It features 8-pre programmed cooking settings and a bright LED display making usability simple Five power levels and 700-watts of power are perfect for reheating leftovers or cooking food

700-WATTS COOKING POWER at 0 7 cubic feet this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING SETTINGS 8 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of foods (Popcorn Reheat Beverage Pizza Potato Vegetable Meat Fish)

MULTI-SEQUENCE COOKING Allows you to use up to four separate cooking sequences for each cooking program for special recipes

DIGITAL CLOCK easy-to-read green LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting

EVEN COOKING 10-inch rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly

RETRO ACCENTS a sleek chrome door handle control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance

SIMPLE PROGRAM DIAL easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial