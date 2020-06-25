Norwich vs Everton result: Final score, goals and report

Norwich City’s slim survival hopes were dealt a blow as Everton kept their hopes of European football alive thanks to a Michael Keane header.

Daniel Farke’s side went into the game six points adrift of 19th place at the bottom of the dining table, and the need to force a win to narrow the gap.

The four changes produced by Farke frustrated Everton in the first half as the visitors were kept at bay, but Keane’s nodded goal in the very beginning of the second half gave the Toffees the lead.





The 27-year-old defender found himself unmarked and could turn a large part past Tim Krul in the Norwich net for his 2nd Premier League goal of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti said before the overall game he believed that European football was a realistic target for his side and the win took them a step closer to reducing the gap, while Norwich’s struggles facing goal continued. The Canaries have now scored just once inside their last seven matches.

As with the prior round of Premier League fixtures, both sides took a knee as part of the Black Lives Matter, although the shirt names have returned to those of the players.

The game started evenly, with both sides enjoying periods of possession, although Norwich were largely penned back their own half.

Everton almost looked to be caught out after Onel Hernandez weaved through the box before getting a shot away which deflected off the outside of Jordan Pickford’s post.

But which was the closest the home side came to breaking the deadlock in the very first half, even though Lukas Rupp tested Pickford with a long-range effort following a driving run, however the England goalkeeper was able to parry.

Unlike their previous game against Southampton, the place where a bright start petered out, Norwich could actually keep their early momentum going into the next half – but Everton took get a handle on as the game wore on.

The Canaries were unable to show their first half chances into goals however, and were in the course of time punished because of it when Keane was able to get above the Canaries defence and turn the ball past Tim Krul from the Lucas Digne corner.

Substitute Emiliano Buendia came close for Norwich to try to level the score after a quick one-two with Teemu Pukki – however the Argentinian was unable to obtain the shot away.

In one of the last chances to wrap up the overall game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin took an attempt but his long distance drive was straight at Krul.

PA