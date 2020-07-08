



Norwich signed Ben Godfrey through York City in 2016

Norwich City will certainly demand up to £50m if they are to lose their particular highly-rated key defender Ben Godfrey.

German golf clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are usually among those enthusiastic to indication the England U21 global, with the Canaries looking nearly certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

Norwich think the 22-year old can become an England first-team normal in the near future and are insistent, therefore, which he will not keep on the inexpensive if they carry out indeed glide back into typically the Championship.

However, information in Germany suggest Dortmund and RB Leipzig each value Godfrey at close to half of what Norwich hope to secure when he simply leaves this summer.

There is usually expected to be lots of interest in right-back Max Aarons too this particular summer

The centre-back is beneath contract right up until 2023 and it has made 29 appearances to date, which includes in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Watford, and has amazed in typically the top-flight regardless of a difficult time of year for Daniel Farke’s group.

Godfrey will no doubt possess suitors in the Premier League as well, having earlier been related to Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Along with Godfrey, Norwich assume interest in a number of their best young abilities, including winger Emiliano Buendia and right-back Max Aarons, who has recently been watched simply by Tottenham and others.