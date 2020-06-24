Norwich set to sign Sunderland’s Bali Mumba in £350,000 deal | Football News





Bali Mumba is heading to Carrow Road

Norwich City have agreed a £350,000 deal to sign Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba.

The 18-year-old central midfielder is set to sign a three-year deal at Carrow Road with the option of a fourth.

Mumba is an England U19 international who has been playing for Sunderland’s U23s in Premier League 2 in 2010.

He has made just eight first-team appearances for the Black Cats but is recognized as an exciting prospect in the England youth set-up.

Mumba is set to become the 2nd signing of the summer already for Norwich, after they announced in April that Luxembourg international Danel Sinani had penned a three-year deal with the club.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League with seven games to go and six points short of safety, and they host top-four chasing Manchester United in the FA Cup next on Saturday.