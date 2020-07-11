Norwich relegated, Liverpool drops home points for 1st time

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watford, like West Ham, boosted its survival hopes by coming from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1.

West Ham and Watford are both six points away from 18th-placed Bournemouth, which occupied the final spot in the relegation zone.

Players wore black armbands as Premier League games this weekend started with a minute’s silence as a tribute to England’s World Cup winner, Jack Charlton, who died on Friday aged 85.

Norwich returns to the second-tier Championship after just one season, having lost all six of its matches considering that the restart of the league last month — scoring just once along the way.

“From the initial day after promotion, our chances to survive were perhaps 5%, so in 19 out of 20 cases you’ll go down,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said.

“If you have luck and no injuries, then you have a chance. When we are 100%, we are competitive but when it’s 96 or 97% then it sometimes looks like men against boys. That’s what I expected.”

Set-pieces have been a normal source of hurt for Norwich this season and that was the case again on Saturday as Antonio scored his first career hat trick.

The forward’s first goal was a close-range finish at a corner and his 2nd a header from Mark Noble’s free kick. Antonio headed the next on the rebound when his shot was saved by Tim Krul on the break and that he flicked in a fourth from close range.

Watford captain Troy Deeney scored two second-half penalties to give his team a victory which may just secure its survival.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute but defensive errors proved costly for Newcastle following the break.

Liverpool’s perfect home record in its title-winning campaign was ended in surprising fashion as Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw.

Jürgen Klopp’s team was heading for an 18th straight home win until Jay Rodriguez drove a minimal shot to the bottom corner in the 69th minute in a rare sight on goal for Burnley.

It ended Liverpool’s bid to become the first Premier League team to win all its home games in one season.

Later Saturday, Chelsea visits Sheffield United and Manchester City is away to Brighton.