Norwich City vs Everton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Relegation-threatened Norwich City get yet another chance to kick-start their survival hopes on Wednesday if they host Everton in the Premier League.

The Canaries have won only four home games in 2010, but welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s side to Carrow Road looking to quickly bounce straight back from a 3-0 loss to Southampton.

Manager Daniel Farke hit back at misplaced criticism of his tactics this week, but knows the sole way to prove his point is to start winning games.





Norwich remain six points from safety and so are quickly running out of games to close the gap, while Everton sit 12th after having a weekend draw with Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to understand about the match.

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, 24 June at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it on line and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two (first half), BBC One (second half) and the BBC iPlayer.

What could be the team news?

Norwich will have Marco Stiepermann available again after having tested positive for Covid-19 early in the day in the month. There were no injuries for Norwich within their last game so it should really be a near-full squad for Farke.

Everton remain without Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Theo Walcott, while Morgan Schneiderlin has been sold to Nice. Djibril Sidibe is unlikely to be fit in time for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Buendia, Cantwell, Duda; Pukki.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

What are the odds?

Norwich – 31/10

Draw – 14/5

Everton – 39/40