Norwich City vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everton travel to Norwich City for both teams’ second match back following the resumption of the Premier League season.

Norwich suffered a 3-0 loss against Southampton over the week-end, while Everton drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool.

Both sides will be hoping they can produce a return the scoresheet now, with Norwich aiming to reduce the six-point gap between themselves and safety and Everton targeting a top-half finish.





Time is running short for the Canaries, though, who have managed only four wins at Carrow Road this term and two league victories in 2020.

Here is everything required to find out about the game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 6pm on Wednesday, 24 June at Carrow Road.

How may i watch it online and on TV?

The match will undoubtedly be broadcast live on BBC Two (first half), BBC One (second half) and the BBC iPlayer.

What could be the team news?

Norwich will have Marco Stiepermann available again after having tested positive for Covid-19 early in the day in the month. There were no injuries for Norwich inside their last game so it ought to be a near-full squad for Farke.

Everton continue to be without Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Theo Walcott, while Morgan Schneiderlin has been sold to Nice. Djibril Sidibe is unlikely to be fit in time for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Buendia, Cantwell, Duda; Pukki.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

What are the odds?

Norwich – 31/10

Draw – 14/5

Everton – 39/40