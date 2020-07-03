Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview, team news, prediction, kick-off | Football News





Brighton’s Aaron Connolly tackles Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Norwich will welcome right back defender Timm Klose from suspension for the Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Swiss centre-back missed the Canaries’ heavy midweek loss at Arsenal after being sent off during last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Midfielder Moritz Leitner has gone out for other season as he requires hernia surgery, while defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) remain sidelined.

Brighton are hopeful Davy Propper and Adam Webster will soon be fit to feature at Carrow Road.

Midfielder Propper came off against Manchester United with a good calf but is scheduled to train on Friday.

Defender Webster missed the 3-0 defeat with a hamstring problem but that he too could possibly be available.

Charlie’s predictions

The majority would look at this and see the opportunity that lies ahead for Brighton. Norwich did well in spells at Arsenal but were on the incorrect end of a hammering. They have sucked the life span out of these forwards.

Daniel Farke’s job is safe. Farke got them to the Premier League. They were a high-scoring, free-flowing team, and he’s kept his faith with that. If he had real ambitions of staying in the Premier League, they needed seriously to sort out the defence.

When you come up, you look at the teams who have got things right. Wolves, now in their 2nd season, or over near the Champions League places. The same can be said about Sheffield United within their first season. Yes, they truly are attack-minded in nature nevertheless they have must be solid at the back. You can get away with it in the Sky Bet Championship however you will not break free with it in the Premier League.

Norwich’s defenders were good Championship defenders, nevertheless when you make one or two mistakes at this level, you are buried. That drains the life out of Teemu Pukki, but how long are you able to depend on him?

The same can be said about Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia. They have gone from getting lots of touches to presenting hardly any. That is the reality of top-level football. You have to defend more and also have less touches going forward.

I still feel there’s fight in this Norwich team. They are just about down but if they do win, they provide themselves hook glimmer of hope.

The real pressure is on Brighton, who have created a little gap to the drop but are still susceptible. It is a tense and tight affair, but both sides should come away with a point.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

