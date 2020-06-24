Norwich 0 – 1 Everton

Norwich edged closer to the Premier League trapdoor as Michael Keane’s 55th-minute headed winner was enough to secure Everton a 1-0 victory in sweltering heat at Carrow Road.

The Canaries remain six points adrift of safety with seven games remaining, while Everton move above Arsenal in to 10th after edging an encounter low on quality in East Anglia.

Daniel Farke made four changes before their FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United this weekend, however they had the higher of the first-half chances as Onel Hernandez struck the outside of the post.

But Norwich were not able to react to Keane’s header from Lucas Digne’s corner, leaving them in an increasingly precarious position at the foot of the Premier League dining table.

Keane heads home his 2nd Premier League goal of the season



Player ratings Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (6), Lewis (6), Godfrey (6), Klose (5), McLean (6), Tettey (6), Duda (5), Rupp (5), Drmic (5), Hernandez (6). Subs: Vrancic (5), Cantwell (n/a), Buendia (6), Pukki (6), Idah (5). Everton: Pickford (6), Digne (7), Coleman (6), Keane (8), Holgate (7), Gomes (7), Davies (5), Iwobi (8), Bernard (7), Calvert-Lewin (6), Richarlison (5). Subs: Baines (n/a), Sigurdsson (7), Gordon (n/a), Kean (6). Man of the match: Michael Keane.

How dilemmas mounted for Canaries

Norwich headed to the game six points from safety with just eight games remaining – no Premier League side with 21 points or less after 30 league games have survived – nevertheless the hosts carved out the only real half likelihood of the opening period.

Farke opted to bench 11-goal leading top scorer Teemu Pukki, and his replacement Hernandez saw a deflected shot hit the surface of the post after 18 minutes as Jordan Pickford scrambled across his line.

Image:

Richarlison of Everton is challenged by Ondrej Duda of Norwich



Farke claimed that summer could benefit his Norwich side with temperatures around 25 degrees at kick-off in East Anglia, also it was Everton who looked flat in the heat as Tom Davies was dispossessed in midfield on the stroke of half-time to permit Lukas Rupp to fire at goal from the edge of the box, but his effort was palmed to safety by Pickford.

But Everton asserted themselves in the 2nd period and showcased their superior quality to simply take the lead within 10 minutes of the restart as Keane nipped before Timm Klose and Kenny McLean to glance home his 2nd goal of the season.

Team news Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendía and Tom Trybull all dropped to the Norwich bench as Alexander Tettey came ultimately back as captain alongside Onel Hernández, Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp.

Everton made one change sideways that drew 0-0 with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby as Anthony Gordon dropped to the bench as Bernard started.

These are crucial days for the Canaries, beaten 3-0 in the home to Southampton in their first game straight back since the restart, and it was Everton who nearly doubled their lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced Tim Krul into tipping over his rising shot three minutes later.

Moments after the young English striker missed an excellent chance to increase his 13 Premier League goals this term, glancing an Alex Iwobi cross wide, Farke introduced Pukki and Emi Buendia, also it was the Argentine’s free-kick which not quite resulted in a Norwich equaliser as Andre Gomes sliced his clearance just wide at the near post.

But Norwich are winless within their last 20 league games when they will have conceded the very first goal, and that run was extended here as Everton saw out the ultimate minutes to go four points off seventh spot and a potential Europa League place.

What’s next?

Everton take on Leicester at Goodison Park at 6pm on Wednesday July 1 survive Sky Sports Action, while Norwich host Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday at 5.30pm before visiting Arsenal on Wednesday at 6pm.