Norway’s central bank accused of breaking law over oil fund appointment

Norway’s central bank broke “guidelines, rules and laws” when it selected Nicolai Tangen as the next head of its $1tn oil fund and stopped working to get rid of disputes of interest from the previous hedge fund supervisor, according to the primary manager of Norges Bank.

Julie Brodtkorb, the centre-right political leader who chairs the supervisory council of Norges Bank, informed a hearing in Norway’s parliament on Monday that central bank guv Oystein Olsen might have broken the law by not notifying the financing minister that Mr Tangen would be enabled to keep a managing stake in the hedge fund he established, AKO Capital.

She included that Norges Bank had actually minimized however not gotten rid of the danger of a dispute of interest in between Mr Tangen’s ownership of 43 percent of AKO and his running of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund in a most likely breach of its ethical standards.

“The objective [of the guidelines] is that the Norwegian individuals, and global capital markets, have high rely on NorgesBank Because concerns can be raised about various disputes of interest, so we are fretted that that trust is damaged,” she stated.

The appointment of just the 3rd president to run Norway’s oil fund in its 24- year history has actually become the most significant test of the world’s biggest sovereign …