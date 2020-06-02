Norway urges Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Norway, which chairs a gaggle of worldwide donors to the Palestinians, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Norway heads the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which met on Tuesday to focus on Israel’s plan to lengthen its sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, occupied territory that Palestinians search for a state.

“Any unilateral step would be detrimental to the (peace) process, and annexation would be in direct violation and contravention of international law,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide instructed Reuters after the assembly.

Norway helped to dealer the 1993 and 1995 Oslo Accords, which supplied for interim and restricted Palestinian self-rule in the occupied territories and initiated a now-moribund long-term peace course of.

Soereide mentioned she had spoken on Tuesday along with her Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, to urge Israel to resume direct talks with the Palestinians and keep away from unilateral strikes.

“It would undermine the potential for a two-state solution,” she mentioned.

The AHLC assembly additionally urged donors to fulfill their monetary commitments to the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations’ Palestinian support company to assist struggle the unfold of the new coronavirus.

West Bank well being authorities reported 388 instances of coronavirus with two deaths as of Monday, whereas in Gaza, 61 instances and one dying had been registered.

Soereide praised cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians on the challenge, in addition to between the Palestinians and the United Nations, however cautioned {that a} lack of testing meant the numbers may very well be greater.